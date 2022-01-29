BMW has decided to spice up the X2 SUV. The result is Edition GoldPlay, a special version that will be soon available to order.

As the name suggest, the car will feature some gold interior and exterior accessories. On the new San Remo Green exterior paint, you will get golden side mirror caps, a golden grille surround, gold trim in the wheels and a gold striping that meanders along the sides to form a rather unsual geometric pattern.

Inside the cabin, the golf colour will be used for the seats and the door sills.

Standard, the X2 Edition GoldPlay will feature the M package, which means it will have a 10 mm lower ride height and some aggressive exterior bits.

On the engine side, the are no special requirments. You can pick whatever engine you like and it is currently in the range.