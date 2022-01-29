Renault has a new compact SUV in the works. Its name is Austral and it will replace the current Kadjar.

The new model will be unveiled this spring, and now we have the first sketch of the interior. As we expect, the new Renault Austral will use the same interior layout as the new Megane E-Tech Electric.

The compact SUV will feature a bigger instrument cluster which will be housed by the same element as the vertical central display. According to Renault, the new comapct SUV will boast 24.3 inches of screen real estate and will be very intuitive.

The new infotainment system will use OpenR Link, a new software developed by Google.