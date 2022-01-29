The current BMW 8 Series has been on the market for a couple of years. In order to mentain the orders at a good pace, BMW has decided to come up with a refresh for its GT model.

As you would expect, there are not so many modifications. On the outside, the most important fact is that the 2023 8 Series facelift will have a new grille which can be ordered with an illuminated system. Just like the BMW X6.

There are also some minor tweaks around the air intakes, and new body colors. Also, for the 2023 MY, BMW will offer even more optional performance packages for all the engine versions.

Inside the cabin, the most important modifications is on the center console. Starting this year, the model will get a 12.3 inch display for the infortainment system.

The engine line-up won’t differ compared to the current one.