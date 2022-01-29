Maserati is working on a new SUV. Its name is Grecale and it will be unveiled soon. In order to keep the spirit high, the Italian officials have published some pictures with the prototyped.

The pics were made during the winter test in Sweden, where the engineers and the technicians are evaluating the crossover for its cold-weather start-up and drivability, like traction and steering.

The Grecale will be positioned under the current Levante, and it will be based on the Giorgio platform, the same architecture currently used by Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia.

On the engine side, we don’t have any info, but we can say fro sure, that Grecale will soon have an all-electric variant.