After two postponed unveilings, Alfa Romeo Tonale will finally be revealed. The official date was set for February 8th and in order to keep the fans happy, the Italian car manufacturer has decided to publish a couple more teasers.

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale will be positioned under the current Stelvio and, for the first time in the history, it will have a plug-in hybrid version.

For now, we don’t have any details about the powertrain, but we can assume it will use the same layout as the Jeep in the Renegade and Compass. We speak about a 1.3 liter petrol engine and an electric motor.

Also, there will be some pure petrol options, and some diesel engines.