Porsche will be back at Le Mans. Thanks to the new LMDh regulations (which comes with cars more cheaper), Porsche has decided to come back in Endurance racing.

For 2023, Porsche is working on their Hypercar. It will compete in n the FIA WEC World Endurance Championship and the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

These days, Porsche is testing for the first time the prototype around the track. And they have provided some pictures took during the sessions.

The car will use a hybrid powertrain, and the main engine in there will be a V8. According to the regulations, the hybrid powertrain won’t be able to deliver more than 680 horsepower during the races.