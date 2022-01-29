A few months ago we have seen the Gordon Murray T.50 supercar. And it is astonishing. Now, the great designed has decided to offer something more day to day usable. Its name is T.33 and here are the official details.

Just like the T.50, the new Gordon Murray T.33 uses a V12 3.9 liter made by Cosworth. The unit is naturally aspirated and can deliver 615 horsepower and 451 Nm peak of torqur. The maximum rev of the engine is 11.100 rpm, and this is unique.

The car is also, light, and according to Gordon Murray, it will have around 1,100 kilograms. The engine will be matted to a six speed manual transmission, or to an automatic gearbox.

There are no details of the performance, but we can assume it will be quick. Very quick.

The car uses a revised platform of the T.50 and doens’t have all the clever active aerodynamic system.