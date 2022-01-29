This year, Lotus will unveil its first electric model in history. Its code name is Type 132 and will be an SUV. After that, the British car manufacturer plans to come up with an electric GT and an electric crossover.

Those were the initial plans presented by the Brits. But today, we have another news. In 2026, Lotus will launch an electric sports car, and this is the first teaser picture.

It will be a proper sports car developed by Lotus and it will be built in Norfolk, UK. According to the same official statement, this particular model will share the architecture with a future Alpine model.

For now there are no technical details about the future electric sports car made by Lotus, but we do know that it will be developed with the guys from Britishvolt.