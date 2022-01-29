Toyota has published the first pictures and details of the all-new Sequoia SUV. After the Land Cruiser evicted from the US line-up, the new Sequoia remains the largest SUV sold by the Japanese car manufacturer in North America.

The new generation Toyota Sequoia will remain a seven-seat SUV. It is bigger compared to the old model, and features more modern technology.

One big modification is the engine line-up. There is only one motor to pick from, and it is a hybrid one.

The new Sequoia uses a 3.5 liter twin-turbo hybrid V6 with 437 horsepower and 790 Nm peak of torque. Just like the current Tundra. The only gearbox choice is a ten-speed automatic.

Standard, the car will be two-wheel drive, but on the option list you can pick a 4WD system. The new Sequoia can tow up to 9,000 pounds (4,082 kilograms), which is about 22 percent more compated to the old one.