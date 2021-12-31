Along with the new Apex Edition, Toyota is also extending the Nightshade package on the Corolla model.

The Corolla Nightshade Edition returns for 2022 on the SE grade. This one is another eye-grabber, with bold black accents garnishing the customer’s choice of Black Sand Pearl, Classic Silver Metallic or White exteriors. Blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels, along with black bumpers, front grille surround, mirror caps, side rockers, door handles, rear spoiler, shark fin antenna and exterior badges give the Corolla Nightshade edition a factory custom look.

The Nightshade comes standard with the 169-horsepower 2.0-liter Dynamic Force Engine and offers the choice between the Dynamic Shift CVT or 6-speed iMT, making the Nightshade Edition a feisty performer.

The front fascia details vary by model grade, with the SE and XSE putting on the sportiest face, including a body-color chin spoiler and aero stabilizing fins to emphasize the wide stance. The slim, J-shaped Bi-Beam LED headlamps wrap deeply into the front fenders and give the Corolla sedan a steely stare and a distinct nighttime signature. The sporty SE and XSE grades use triple J-shaped clearance lamps with LED lights along with LED turn signals, creating a unique design signature.

The available Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) provides a wider field of light and steers the low beam in the direction of the turn, based on steering angle and vehicle speed.

All 2022 Corolla sedan models use LEDs, the type and style varying by model grade. The sporty grades feature smoked outer light lenses.

At the center of the instrument panel, within easy view for the driver and front passenger, sits a high-resolution 8-inch multimedia touchscreen on all grades except the L grade, which gets a 7-inch multimedia touchscreen.

The center stack screen provides access to vehicle settings, audio controls, navigation and audio multimedia. The center stack flows into a wider console, with an armrest that’s nearly 0.8-in. longer than in the previous model, for greater comfort.

The cockpit provides an engaging interior space that surrounds the driver while offering a spacious environment for all passengers. The instrument panel, cowl, hood and beltline height are positioned for increased visibility and an open feeling in the cockpit.

High-gloss materials are paired with matte elements – silver accents with Piano Black and available contrasting stitching – to accentuate a premium look and feel. Minimized gaps between buttons and switches, along with the elimination of unnecessary lettering on switchgear, adds to the high-class ambience. Consistency in all materials’ and elements’ shape, color, grain and gloss maximize continuity and aesthetic quality.

Available ambient lighting illuminates the front door trim, console tray and front cupholder. The tray can hold small items such as a smartphone or wallet, or, when so equipped, houses the optional Qi wireless device charging pad. Terraced cup holders adapt to various-sized beverage containers.

Corolla sedan’s fully redesigned air conditioning system is more compact, more efficient and more effective. One example of the smarter climate control is the innovative twin-layer recirculation/fresh air induction unit: In cold climates, it will automatically send dehumidified fresh air to the upper cabin to reduce glass fogging while promoting recirculation of warm cabin air in lower areas.

System controls, located below the multimedia portal, are fashioned in a bright, highly visible digitized configuration. The climate control interface features a Piano Black background with satin and silver accents for a premium, high-quality look and feel.

The 2022 Corolla sedan comes ready to pair with the driver’s digital life. The standard audio multimedia system includes an available 8-in. touch-screen display, six speakers, Apple CarPlay®, Amazon Alexa, and Scout GPS Link compatibility, hands-free phone capability with voice recognition and music streaming via Bluetooth® wireless technology, customizable home screen settings along with connected services such as Safety Connect and Wi-Fi Connect Powered by Verizon.

The LE, LE Hybrid, SE, XLE and XSE grades get the 8-inch touch screen and 2 USB ports standard.

Audio Plus, standard on XSE, XLE and optional on SE CVT, adds SiriusXM Radio, Service Connect and Remote Connect.

Topping the range is Premium Audio, which is optional on XSE and XLE. The package includes a JBL nine-speaker, 800-watt system with Clari-Fi; Dynamic Voice Recognition, Dynamic Navigation, Dynamic Points of Interest Search and Destination Assist Connect.