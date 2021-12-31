The Acura MDX is one of the most popular cars In the US, made by the premium Japanese manufacturer. And now it can be even more desirable with the latest performance version introduced in US.

The turbocharged 2022 Acura MDX Type S will begin arriving at dealerships nationwide next week. A high-performance version of the new Acura flagship, MDX Type S is the first Acura SUV to wear the Type S badge and the most powerful, best handling and most lavishly equipped Acura SUV ever. MDX Type S has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $66,700, while MDX Type S with Advance Package has a price of $72,050.

MDX Type S is one of three new Acura Type S models to debut this year, demonstrating how the spirit of Precision Crafted Performance is pulsing through the Acura core model lineup. Acura Type S performance variants strengthen the fundamentals of driving performance with significant enhancements to each element of the vehicle experience (acceleration, braking and turning) – without compromising creature comforts or daily drivability.

With a standard third row and torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, the 355 horsepower MDX Type S delivers an unmatched combination of thrilling dynamics and family-friendly accommodations.

Performance-tuned 10-speed automatic transmission with stronger internals, quicker shifts and rev-matched downshifts is mixed with the performance-tuned Super Handling All-Wheel Drive to maximize handling performance.

Acura first air suspension system features adjustable ride height and a smooth, comfortable ride. There is also Adaptive Damper System with three different Type S-specific damping profiles, along with seven-mode Integrated Dynamics System (IDS) with Type S-exclusive Sport+ and ride height-increasing Lift modes.