Renault is working on a new compact SUV. The Kadjar won’t stay here for long, as the French car manufacturer has already announced that it will be replaced by Austral.

In order to keep the fans happy, the guys from Renault have published a new teaser picture with the Austral. We don’t know how the new SUV will look like, but we can be sure that it will get some details as the current Megane E-Tech electric.

There are no official details on the engine line-up, but we can expect to see the same 1.3 liter 12-volt mild-hybrid powetrain. There will also be a 1.2 liter TCe engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid unit.

There is also an all-electric version on the development, but there are no official details.