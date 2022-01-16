Toyota has officially unveiled the all-new GRMN Yaris. The car is based on the current GR Yaris, but it is even more hard-core.

On the design side there are some slightly aerodynamic improvements, but the most important thing is that the new GRMN Yaris will have even more carbon fiber accessories. The total weight is lowered by 20 kilograms, also thanks to the removal of the rear seats.

The GRMN Yaris will be sold with two packages: Circuit Pack and Rally Pack.

The new model will be built in only 500 units and it will be available solely in Japan.

On the engine side, Toyota hasn’t done anything, which means it will be the same 1.6 liter petrol turbo unit with 271 horsepower.