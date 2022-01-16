Honda HR-V was launched in Europe, and the US market will soon get a new generation. On the design side, the small crossover will get the cues from the Europe and Japan versions, so we don’t expect to see so many modifications.

In order to keep the fans happy, the Japanese car manufacturer has published a few teaser sketches with the new generation HR-V.

“This new HR-V will be designed to meet the distinct needs of U.S. customers, and will differ from the Honda Vezel/HR-V that will be introduced in other regions”, said Honda in an official statement.

We don’t know what these modifications are, but we’ll soon see them. For now there is no specific date on the reveal.