Mazda is updating one of its most popular model in US. The Mazda3 hatchback receives some updates for the 2022 version. The naturally aspirated and turbocharged Mazda3 models will begin to arrive in dealerships this winter.
Mazda3 2.0, offered exclusively as a sedan, is equipped with the efficient Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine that will deliver 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and G-Vectoring Control Plus.
All Mazda3 models come standard with many i-Activsense safety features that include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, and High Beam Control. Mazda Connected Services is complementary for three years, which provides the ability to monitor and control the state of the Mazda3 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app and includes in-car Wi-Fi hotspot2 for three-months or 2GB trial, whichever comes first.
The interior features an 8.8-inch center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob. Other standard features include push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry, rearview camera, two front USB inputs, Bluetooth, eight-speaker sound system, electronic parking brake, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and black cloth seats. The exterior provides LED lighting for the automatic on/off headlights, combination taillights, and daytime running lights, to go along with a matte finish front grille and silver finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels.
Available in hatchback or sedan, the performance of the Mazda3 2.5 S is heightened with the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine capable of 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is included with all the standard features packaged with the Mazda3 2.0.
Mazda is introducing a new color option to the US market with Platinum Quartz Metallic available on Mazda3 2.5 S Select, Preferred, Premium and both Turbo models. This model adds more conveniences such as Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear armrest with cup holders, and door mirror turn signals. Design upgrades include black leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in a gray finish for the hatchback or silver finish for the sedan.
Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive becomes an option starting with the Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred package, helping enhance the vehicle’s performance on top of the FWD models. This package includes a power moonroof, available black or greige leatherette seats, heated front seats, eight-way power driver seats with power lumbar support and seat memory, gloss black front grille, and door mirrors with memory positioning.
The turbocharged Mazda3 will continue to be a favorite among driving enthusiasts looking for a modern hatchback or sedan with refined performance. The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo is powered by the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivering an impressive 250 horsepower and a robust 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ AWD. With regular 87 octane fuel, the turbo engine is capable of 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Mazda3 turbo models will continue to provide owners with a connected and engaging driving experience with either choice of fuel.
The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo shares similar features as the Mazda3 2.5 S Premium package, except without leather seats and Mazda Navigation System. The standard turbo models include a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, black or greige leatherette seats, frameless auto-dim rearview mirror, chrome finishes around the push button start and glove box latch, and windshield wiper de-icer. Subtle exterior styling feature gloss black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black heated door mirrors, gloss black front grille, larger tailpipes, and a “TURBO” badge. Polymetal Gray is available for turbo models as a premium paint option.