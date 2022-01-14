Hyundai is offering the current Elantra N in US with some updates for the 2022 version. The list is long and the orders are open.

Hyundai has announced pricing for the all-new 2022 Elantra N, offered fully-equipped at $32,925 with manual transmission and $34,425 with 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Elantra N adds a high-performance variant to the standard model with strong dynamic driving capabilities and aggressive design elements.

Elantra N is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, direct-injected engine which produces 276 horsepower and 289 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine comes with a standard six-speed manual transmission with downshift rev-matching or an available N 8-speed, wet, dual-clutch transmission.

Elantra N adds a host of N-specific performance enhancements including a Hyundai-first integrated drive axle which enhances handling and an electronic limited-slip N Corner Carving Differential which facilitates corner exits through 245mm section-width Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires on 19-inch alloy wheels. Elantra N also applies new-generation Electronically Controlled Suspension and body reinforcements to further support its high-performance driving dynamics.

Elantra N standard advanced driver assistance features include: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection (FCA w/ Ped), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Parking Distance Warning – Reverse, Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Advanced dual front airbags w/ Occupant Classification System (OCS), Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags, Roof-mounted side-curtain airbags, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS) & Hill Assist Control (HAC).