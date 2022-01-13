Many US tuners rush to modify the new Bronco, one of the most popular models in America, launched in 2021.

ROUSH Performance announced that its ROUSH Bronco R Series Kit for the 2021 Ford Bronco is available to order through all ROUSH Authorized Dealers or on the ROUSH Performance website.

A first for ROUSH, this new kit-in-a-box product ships directly to dealers or consumers in a serialized, limited-edition crate and includes everything from engine performance components to wheels and aesthetic upgrades.

To enhance the on- and off-road performance of the new Bronco, the ROUSH Bronco R Series Kit includes ROUSH Performance Air Induction and Axle-Back Exhaust Systems as well as five ROUSH-designed 17-inch off-road wheels.

The upgraded intake delivers a 30% improvement in airflow versus the factory system, includes an off-road prefilter and maintains the Bronco’s water-fording capability. The included three-inch axle-back exhaust system is constructed of T304 stainless steel, improves ground clearance and departure angle, and adds a signature ROUSH performance sound with increased turbo sound.

The ROUSH wheels measure 17×8.5 inches with a +25mm offset and though tires are not included in the kit, ROUSH recommends the General Tire Grabber X3 LT315/70R17 tires.

Each ROUSH Bronco R Series Kit features a variety of exterior enhancements that help identify the vehicle as a ROUSH Bronco R Series. The ROUSH Graphics Package includes hood graphics, a ROUSH windshield banner, American Flag graphics, a Jack Roush signature decal and Body Side Graphics (4-door Broncos only). The kit also includes ROUSH front fender badges a ROUSH “R” trailer hitch cover and a ROUSH Performance license plate frame.

To enhance and add additional functionality to the interior, the kit includes the ROUSH Floor Protection Kit which features full-depth front, middle (4-door models only) and rear section floor liners; the ROUSH Off-Road Recovery Kit, which includes a weather-proof storage case, recovery strap, D-links, flashlight and work gloves; and a Console Vault safe to allow for secure storage of valuables. In addition to the interior accessories, every R Series kit also includes two ROUSH key fobs.

The ROUSH Performance R Series kit can be ordered for any trim level of the 2021 Ford Bronco (both two-door and four-door models) equipped with either the 2.3-liter or 2.7-liter engines. Currently, the kit is not 50-state emissions compliant, so it is not available in states that require compliance with CARB regulations. All ROUSH R Series Bronco kits come with a certificate of authenticity and are shipped in a limited-edition laser-engraved crate that can be disassembled and kept as a keepsake.