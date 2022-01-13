Nissan is updating its range in the US for 2022. Armada is one of the models that will benefit from the update.

Redesigned inside and out for the 2021 model year, the 2022 Nissan Armada continues to bring high levels of authentic capability and premium style, comfort and connectivity. All told, it offers the most standard horsepower, tech and safety features in the Large SUV segment.

For 2022, Armada Platinum grade adds a one-touch power-folding function to the 3rd row seat to its long list of standard convenience features. An exclusive Midnight Edition Package, with black-out exterior and interior treatments, is again available in 2022.

Premium interior design includes 8-passenger seating or available 2nd row captain’s chairs with quilted leather-appointed seating.

Inside you can find largest-in-class 12.3-inch display, NissanConnect with Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless Apple CarPlay and Intelligent Rear View Mirror2 among long list of available technology and connectivity features.

You can also find best-in-class 8,500-pound maximum towing capacity4, available integrated Trailer Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control.