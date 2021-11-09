A few months ago, Mazda announced that its line-up will grow. There are some plans for four new SUV’s, two of them being offered globally.

The new names announced by Mazda are CX-50, CX-60, CX-70 and CX-90.

The CX-50 will be a offered only in the North America. Now, the USA Mazda division has published the first teaser picture of the new CX-50 model.

It will be unveiled on November 15 and it will use the same architecture as the Mazda3 and CX-3. THe new Mazda CX-50 will enter production in January 2022 at the factory in Huntsville, Alabama.

The new crossover will use a turbocharged 2.5 liter gasoline engine and it will deliver 250 horsepower and 434 Nm of torque.

You can see Here a video teaser of the new Mazda CX-50.