As you already know, Skoda is working on a new special project for India. Its name is Slavia (you already heared about the Slavia in the past), but this time will be built especially for the Indian market.

It is manufactured on a new platform which sits also on the Kushaq SUV.

The Skoda Slavia unveiling will take place in November, but until than, the Czech car manufacturer has decided to show us some interior teasers with the new model.

As you would expect, the car will come with all the features seen on the European market models. India is no longer an emergent market, and Skoda knows that. This is why the car manufacturer is trying to come with models that are close to the ones seen in Europe.

Behind the steering wheel is a digital dashboard, while on the center console we see a touchscreen display. The steering wheel is also the one we have seen on the new Octavia.

Under the hood, the new Skoda Slavia will be equipped with a 1.0 liter petrol unit with 115 horsepower or a 1.5 liter petrol engine with 150 HP. The DSG automatic transmission will be an option.