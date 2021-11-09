Porsche has prepared a new special edition for all of the Panamera fans out there. Its called Panamera Platinum Edition and can already be ordered.

The special edition is available for Panamera, Panamera 4, and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid versions. Each model wil come standard with 21 inch Exclusive Design Sport wheels painted in Satin Platinum color. Also standard is the Matrix LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Lighting and automatic high beams.

Porsche has fitted each Platinum Edition model with soft-close system, and the name of the special version on door sills and on the headrests. Inside there are black brushed aluminum accessories.

The standard Panamera Platinum Edition will have a starting price of 103,250 USD. For the Panamera 4 Platinum Edition you’ll have to spend another 4,100 USD, while the plug-in hybrid version is priced at 116,550 USD.