The current generation Mazda CX-5 is on the market for more than six years and needed some updates. So the Japanese manufacturer decided it is time for a makeover.

Mazda has major updates to the brand’s best-selling vehicle in the U.S., Mazda CX-5. The compelling crossover will continue to allure a wide range of customers with a greater sense of quality, both in sophisticated styling and refined driving dynamics. In addition to improvements to the 2022 CX-5, Mazda will make i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD) standard across the entire CX lineup in the U.S. market, starting with the 2022 model year.

The most recognizable change on all 2022 CX-5 models will be the refreshed exterior styling. Mazda designers focused on refining the front and rear ends, opting to minimize character lines in favor of reflective body surfaces that create a distinguished and elegant appearance. The front fascia adopts a new signature wing that extends outward from the front grille, which is also updated with a three-dimensional texture that replaces the outgoing mesh surface. The headlights and taillights receive significant design changes with each lamp featuring a pair of horizontally spaced, rectangular LED lights that create a sleek, eye-catching expression. All-new aluminium alloy wheels complete the transformation.

The 2022 CX-5 turbo models will receive additional styling enhancements that help further distinguish it from non-turbo models. The new 2.5 Turbo model, formerly Grand Touring Reserve, offers contemporary styling appealing for sport-minded enthusiasts. The exterior features gloss black finishes throughout to support an athletic look, while the interior is complemented with red accents and stitching. Altogether, creating an expressive vibe that encourages the CX-5 to be driven and enjoyed. Elevating to the 2.5 Turbo Signature model, thoughtful design changes were made to help make the CX-5 feel more elegant. The cladding on the exterior of this model adopts the same unified color scheme as the rest of the body and will be contrasted by bright silver finished wheels. The interior is appointed with premium quality materials such as Nappa leather and genuine woodgrain.

The 2022 CX-5 introduces Mazda intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive), which enables the driver to select the most appropriate drive mode to optimize driving capability with one touch of a switch. Furthering Mazda’s human-centric philosophy, the seats are redesigned to help provide the driver and the vehicle’s occupants with greater stability to help create a natural and comfortable experience. The driver will appreciate smooth accelerations with a more responsive six-speed automatic transmission. Updates to the suspension include improvements to the dampening control structure and increased frame rigidity, which will help suppress unpleasant vibrations, reduce road noise.