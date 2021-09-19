Nissan tries to make its famous supercar GT-R even more appealing with the introduction of a new special edition.

The limited production 2021 GT-R “T-spec” edition will be available in two iconic body colors and with a range of upgraded features.

Slotting in above the GT-R Premium grade, the new, limited-volume GT-R T-spec adds wider front fenders from the previous Track Edition, gold-painted RAYS forged aluminum-alloy wheels and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler. Body-colored door mirrors, black hood ducts and T-spec badging complete the exterior changes. Also added are carbon ceramic brakes with brake air guides from the GT-R NISMO.

Most notable about the new GT-R T-spec are the two exclusive exterior colors – Millennium Jade and Midnight Purple. Millennium Jade was previously offered on the R34 GT-R V-Spec II Nür, one of the rarest GT-Rs ever. With the name inspired by the Nürburgring racetrack, only 718 V-Spec II Nür units were produced – with just 156 carrying the Millennium Jade color. This is the first time this color will be offered on a GT-R in the U.S. market.

The new Midnight Purple is a modern interpretation of the Midnight Purple III from the R34 V-Spec, which was limited to 132 units, and the 2014 special edition Midnight Opal R35 GT-R that was limited to only 100 units worldwide (50 in the U.S.).

The T-spec interior includes a special “Mori Green” interior color, premium semi-aniline leather-appointed seating with pearl suede accents, quilted Alcantara headliner and additional T-spec badging.

Under the hood, GT-R T-spec customers will find the legendary, hand-assembled twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 engine, rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. The refined powerplant is backed by an advanced paddle-shifted sequential 6-speed dual clutch transmission with GT-R’s unique independent rear transaxle ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system.

The 2021 GT-R T-spec joins the previously announced GT-R NISMO Special Edition with a very limited number of models available for sale in North America this winter. Pricing for the GT-R T-spec and GT-R NISMO Special Edition will be $138,490 and $215,690, respectively.