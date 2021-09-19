The Jeep Grand Cherokee L needed some parts and accessories for the Mopar division, specialised in offering all customizations options.

So, from bike carriers to pet kennels, Mopar announced its new factory-backed, quality-tested accessories for the all-new, three-row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

Mopar-unique, 21-inch, Granite Crystal wheels feature a five-spoke, triple-split design and include a matching Jeep center cap.

Fully integrated side steps are designed to flow with the vehicle design. Made from black galvanized steel with stainless steel and chrome-flashed overlay, the steps are then powder-coated for a durable finish. The steps attach with three mounting brackets and stud plates on each side, with no drilling required.

Roof-mount cargo basket ($350): Providing extra storage capacity when out on the trails, this Canyon version roof basket is 44 inches long x 39 inches wide x 6.5 inches high and features the Jeep logo. Its low-profile design with an integrated wind deflector helps air flow efficiently over cargo. Maximum load capacity is 150 pounds. Mopar cross bars (detailed below) are required to install the roof basket and use of a Mopar basket net (detailed below) to secure cargo is recommended.

Roof-rack cross bars ($300): Black roof-rack cross bars (two per kit) fit vehicles equipped with production side rails and enables attachment of all Mopar roof-mount carriers. Cross bars are finished with a durable powder coat.

Rear-seat entertainment includes a roof-mounted DVD player with 10-inch display screen. Also included in the kit is a Seal Gray bezel, mounting bracket with hardware, two Bluetooth headphones and one Bluetooth remote control.

Collapsible kennel keeps pets secure while traveling. Black nylon mesh construction includes two pockets, carrying handle, three doors, webbing zipper pulls and straps.

Vinyl cargo liner is black and designed to cover the backs of the second- and/or third-row seats when they are folded down. The liner features the Jeep logo and comes with a storage bag.

Molded cargo tray covers the entire rear-cargo area behind the third-row seat in order to protect vehicle carpet from water, mud, dirt, grime and stains. Tray is black and features the Jeep logo.