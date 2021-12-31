Jeep is making the current Grand Cherokee more attractive to customers in the US. The Jeep brand continues to expand high-tech offerings to its new Grand Cherokee family of vehicles, bringing Amazon Fire TV for Auto, a new 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display, new appearance packages and several new exterior colors to the 2022 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee L.
The Grand Cherokee L offers the most available technology features in its class. With the addition of new front and rear interactive displays, the Grand Cherokee L now boasts more than 50 inches of total available digital screen space. New features for the 2022 model year include: a segment-exclusive 10.25-inch front passenger screen offers co-pilot assistance with navigation, camera viewing and visual entertainment (available on Limited, Overland and Summit models, standard on Summit Reserve).
Front and rear-passenger screens also feature an HDMI plug to project wireless device content onto the screen and through the Uconnect 5 system. The front-seat passenger can also easily monitor, as well as stop, start and pause, rear display content.
New Limited Black and Summit High Altitude packages add distinct exterior appearance details, including 20-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels on Limited, 21-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels on Summit, Gloss Black exterior accents and badging, roof rails and a unique seven-slot grille (late availability).
Three new exterior colors will also be available for the 2022 Grand Cherokee L, including Ember (available on Limited, Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve), Hydro Blue (available on Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve) and Midnight Sky (available on Limited, Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve).
Ordering is now open for both the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L (three-row) and the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee (two-row) through Jeep brand dealerships.