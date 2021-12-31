In order to be seen as an American product, you have to build cars in America. And Honda knows this. So it announced the start of mass production of the new 2022 Honda Passport and Passport TrailSport at its Alabama Auto Plant (AAP) in Lincoln.

The refreshed 2022 Honda Passport begins arriving at dealerships this winter with a rugged new exterior design that reflects its off-road capabilities. AAP also has begun production of the first Honda TrailSport models — Passport TrailSport and Pilot TrailSport — both built exclusively in Alabama.

The new Passport TrailSport combines Passport’s strong unibody construction, independent front and rear suspension, and available class-leading torque-vectoring AWD system with TrailSport exclusive exterior and interior styling. TrailSport features include a unique grille, 18-inch black alloy wheels, tires sporting a rugged sidewall, and the distinctive orange-on-black TrailSport badge on the grille and tailgate.

Honda associates at the Alabama Auto Plant have been producing the Honda Passport since its return to the lineup in 2018. In addition to Passport and Pilot, the plant is also the exclusive global production source for the Honda Odyssey minivan and the Honda Ridgeline pickup truck.

Designed for adventure, the 2022 Passport joins the 2022 Pilot as the first Honda light truck models to wear the new TrailSport badge. Production of the Honda Pilot TrailSport began at the Alabama Auto Plant in October.

The Lincoln plant has the capacity to manufacture 340,000 vehicles and engines annually and employs more than 4,500 associates.