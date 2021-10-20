As you already know, BMW is one of those car manufacturers that is offering tweaks for its cars twice a year. This procedure is called Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) in BMW’s vocabulary, and today we have this LCI for the current BMW M135i xDrive.

The range topping 1 Series will continue to be offered with the 2.0 liter petrol unit with 302 horsepower, and the all-wheel drive system.

But there are some novelties on the dynamic side. According to BMW, the engineers have recalibrated the springs and dampers to improve roll behaviour. Also, they have tuned the mounts for the trailing and control arms at the rear, while the front axle now has a new hydromount for the attachment of the front suspension wishbones.

Another important fact, is that BMW has updated the artificial engine sound pumped through the speakers in the cabin. Honestly, I don’t care, as BMW can make great pure exhaust notes.

Last, but not least is the exterior. Starting this fall, the BMW M135i xDrive will be available in three new body colors: Sao Paulo Yellow, Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Orange.