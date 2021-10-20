Land Rover has published the first teaser picture of the new generation Range Rover. According to the British car manufacturer, the new model will be officially unveiled on October 26th.

For now, the guys from Land Rover didn’t disclose any technical details of the new car, so we’ll have to wait one more week to find out what lays under the new luxury SUV.

“The New Range Rover is a vehicle with a peerless character, from the impeccable restraint of its exterior to the flawless tranquil sanctuary of its cabin. Informed by creative intellect and a desire for perfection, it doesn’t follow fashion or trend, but by a modernist design philosophy, combined with over 50 years of evolution, it is quite simply the most desirable Range Rover ever created”, said Gerry McGovern, CCO at Jaguar Land Rover.