As you already know, Ford Mustang Mach-E is one of the electric cars that are pretty well seen by the public. The production of the electric SUV has started last October in Mexico.

But today, Ford is happy to announce that the new Mustang Mach-E is also assembled in China. Specifically, at the Changan Ford manufacturing plant in Chongqing.

These cars will be specially tailored for the Chinese market, and the first units will be delivered by the end of this year.

At this point, the Mustang Mach-E is sold by the network of electric vehicle city stores around the country. It will have 25 stores by the end of the year in some of the biggest cities in China, and it should grow to 100 stores within next five years.