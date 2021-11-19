During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Volkswagen decided to unveil the awaited T-Roc facelift.

The lines of the new T-Roc exterior have been sharpened, making its unmistakable crossover design all the more striking. LED headlights and darkened rear lights are included as standard. IQ LIGHT with LED matrix headlights and an illuminated radiator grille strip, as well as tail light clusters with a new graphic structure and dynamic turn signal are available on request. Five new colours of exterior paint and newly designed 17- and 19-inch alloy wheels provide customers with even more opportunities to customise their car.

The new T-Roc comes with the advanced assist systems Front Assist and Lane Assist as standard. Moreover, the new IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist and Predictive Cruise Control enable assisted steering, braking and acceleration at speeds of up to 210 km/h. By integrating the signals from the front camera, as well as GPS and map data, the vehicle control system can incorporate local speed limit information, town boundary signs, junctions and roundabouts.

The new T-Roc features the third generation of the Modular Infotainment Toolkit (MIB3), This enables the use of a variety of online-based functions and services. We Connect Plus services can be used free of charge in Europe for one year as part of the standard package.

The T-Roc can be adapted even more easily to individual tastes, thanks to the reorganisation of equipment lines. In addition to the basic T-Roc version, the compact SUV is available throughout Europe in the newly configured versions Life, Style and R-Line. The Style equipment line boast two-tone paintwork, additional chrome elements, background lighting and convenience seats in the interior. The R-Line exterior design and equipment is now based to an even greater extent on the top model T-Roc R. The unique character manifests itself in many ways such as in a striking, sporty bumper design and multifunction sports steering wheel with touch control. In addition, the new T-Roc in conjunction with the R-Line equipment line has a sports package including driving profile selection, progressive steering and sports running gear. Moreover, customers can opt for a Black Style design package in conjunction with the Style and R-Line equipment lines. Its exterior and interior black design elements create a subtly sporty look.

Let’s not forget about the T-Roc R version. With its 221 kW (300 PS) four-cylinder engine, the new T-Roc R is the most dynamic compact SUV of the model family. The standard sports running gear and 4MOTION all-wheel drive also contribute to this. Aside from the distinctive sound, the sporty performance is also visually accentuated in the interior and the R-specific exterior.