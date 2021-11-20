The Green NCAP promises to be as accurate and drastic as its Euro NCAP correspondent. The difference is the cars are „green” ones.

Nissan LEAF e+ has passed the comprehensive Green NCAP assessment securing the maximum five-star rating from the independent testing body.

Established to promote the development of cars that are clean, energy-efficient and kind to the environment, the Green NCAP initiative awarded the LEAF e+ a string of exceptional scores across its three testing parameters, reinforcing the model’s extensive sustainability credentials.

Put through its paces in real-world and laboratory tests according to thorough clean air, greenhouse gas and energy efficiency standards, the zero-emission LEAF e+ achieved a perfect rating in the first two assessments.

Underscoring the design of the fully electric 62kWh powertrain, the LEAF e+ secured 9.9/10 for its impressive energy efficiency performance, with Green NCAP highlighting its innovative e-Pedal with regenerative energy technology.

The model’s 62kWh powertrain yields up to 385km of range under the WLTP combined cycle, while the innovative e-Pedal allows drivers to accelerate, decelerate and stop using one pedal – maximising efficiency on the move.