The UK is an important market for Seat, who sales cars here since decades ago. The millionth car, a SEAT Leon e-HYBRID, was registered by Pulman SEAT (based in Southwick, Sunderland) and sold to a private customer.

The UK is SEAT’s third largest market, after Spain and Germany, and it has exported cars here since September 1985. The first models were the first-generation SEAT Ibiza and the Malaga saloon, with both models initially achieving a combined first year sales total of 405.

By comparison, SEAT sold 68,800 vehicles in 2019, a new UK record for the brand, and was one of the fastest growing major automotive manufacturers in the country. To date in 2021, SEAT sales have already passed 40,000, close to surpassing the full-year 2020 COVID-effected figures.

The introduction of the CUPRA brand in 2019 and the MÓ eco-mobility brand in 2021 has further quickened the pace at which the SEAT brand has increased sales and electrified its line-up.

Today, SEAT has plug-in hybrid models of the Leon and Tarraco, CUPRA has plug-in variants of the Leon and Formentor, as well as the all-electric Born, while the MÓ eScooter 125 is an all-electric scooter, ideal for traversing the city efficiently and cleanly.

Launched in 2020, the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID is available as both an estate and five-door hatchback across FR, FR Sport, Xcellence and Xcellence Lux trim levels. It pairs a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine with an electric motor and six-speed DSG-auto transmission, producing a combined power output of 204PS and a combined fuel consumption of up to 235.4mpg.