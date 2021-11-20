The Brits have a true passion for hot hatches, a segment that still grows in the UK. Volkswagen knows that and it has just revealed the revised Polo GTI model.

The GTI follows the launch of the revised sixth-generation Polo range earlier this year, and takes pride of place as its flagship.

At the heart of every GTI is its engine, and that is true of the new range-topping Polo. Its 2.0-litre (1,984 cc) four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol power plant produces a peak power figure of 207 PS, along with maximum torque of 320 Nm – the latter consistently between 1,500 and 4,500 rpm. Allied to a super-responsive 7-speed dual clutch gearbox (DSG), the new Polo GTI is capable of sprinting from standstill to 62 mph in 6.5 seconds, before attaining a top speed of 149 mph.

The latest generation Polo GTI is now available to order from Volkswagen UK Retailers, priced from £26,430.

The new Polo GTI combines a dynamic chassis with sophisticated systems to assist both stability and driver enjoyment. Uprated running gear includes a larger front anti-roll bar, more rigid coupling rods at the front and stiffer axle-locating mounts at the rear. In addition, the GTI’s body is lowered by 15 mm compared with other Polo models.

Also improving cornering precision is the standard-fit XDS electronic differential lock which, if necessary, controls brake pressure on the front wheel on the inside of a bend, thereby preventing it from spinning and – in extreme situations – can even help to prevent loss of control of the vehicle.

The new Polo GTI is now fitted as standard with Volkswagen’s innovative IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, bringing big-car tech to the small-car sector. This advanced system is joined by an illuminated radiator grille crossbar as a highly distinctive complement to the daytime running lights. With this styling cue, the newcomer creates a visual connection to the latest Volkswagen models such as the ID. electric range, as well as the latest Golf.

Elsewhere, the most obvious GTI visual signifiers at the front of the new model remain the eye-catching red GTI badge, the honeycomb air intake grilles, and the red trim above the LED daytime running lights strip.

The sports seats feature the legendary ‘Jacara’ check pattern, with sports comfort seats in ArtVelours ma terial available as an option. Most strikingly, the dash panel is now finished as standard in eye-catching Kings Red Glossy. Alternatively, it can also be ordered in a more subdued Deep Iron Glossy hue.

Exterior paint colours offered on the Polo GTI comprise Pure White; Deep Black Pearl; Kings Red Metallic; Reef Blue Metallic; and Smokey Grey Metallic. Additionally, there is an eye-catching black-roof option available to combine with the white, red and blue paint options listed above.