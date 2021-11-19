Jeep has a long list of fans who want special editions. Built in the US, the new Wrangler Rubicon 392 reaches UK in a limited number. Luxury car retailer Clive Sutton has opened order books for the V8-powered, 470bhp, the ultimate Jeep Wrangler.

The most powerful, quickest, and most capable Wrangler ever produced will not be sold officially in the UK by Jeep. So, the 2021 and 2022 pipeline of models from Clive Sutton guarantees buyers exclusivity, presenting the opportunity to own a very special and rare 4×4.

With the Sutton team handling all shipping and import arrangements, plus taking care of UK homologation and registration, the final cost including import taxes and VAT is £105,000. Clive Sutton also provides total customer reassurance by offering a two-year / 30,000-mile warranty.

With 470bhp (477PS) of power and 470lb-ft (637Nm) of torque produced by the 6.4-litre V8 engine, the Wrangler is capable of 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds. In addition, as Jeep’s most capable Wrangler ever, customers venturing off-road will enjoy new levels of manoeuvrability, an 82.55cm wading depth, plus the ability to tackle extreme terrain and imposing gradients.

The 392 features an eight-speed automatic transmission along with four driver-selectable modes: 4WD High, 4WD Auto, 4WD Low, and Neutral. Enabling the 4×4 to tackle any terrain, the driver can call for extra traction and control using various modes such as Sand or Rock. In addition, the high and low ratio gearbox ensures the Wrangler performs at the top of its game.