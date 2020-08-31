Toyota introduces some new updates for the current generation Tacoma, in order to increase the appeal of the car. It is also offering some special editions that will seduce clients who want some exclusivity.

With a striking new debut, the Tacoma TRD Pro model will carry on the new color tradition with the introduction of Lunar Rock for 2021. Replacing Army Green in the TRD Pro color pallet, Lunar Rock will turn heads as customers enjoy all the on and off-road features offered in the lineup. Other available colors on the TRD Pro include: Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic and Midnight Black Metallic.

Toyota is introducing the 2021 Tacoma Trail Special Edition with an emphasis on extra storage, convenience and unique styling.

The Tacoma Trail will be based on the SR5 and available in both 2WD and 4WD powertrains. Available Trail color choices include Army Green, Cement, Midnight Black, and Super White.

All Trails feature black exterior badging, plus black seating with tan stitching. In all versions, standard all-weather floor liners help catch the outdoor elements that come in on occupants’ feet. The 2021 Tacoma Trail also features a set of Dark Gray 16-inch TRD Off-Road wheels with Kevlar All-Terrain tires, and the grille from the Tacoma Limited adds a custom touch. A 120-volt power outlet in the bed adds versatility, and lockable bed storage includes insulation and drain plug on the driver side to double as a cooler.

With the close of summer comes shorter days and earlier sunsets – the perfect time for the Tacoma Nightshade Edition to make its arrival. While most Toyota Nightshade models are based on SE grade versions, the 2021 Nightshade Tacoma is built on the more luxurious Limited grade model with black leather-trim seating and slightly sinister looking black exterior trim.

The Tacoma Nightshade is distinguished by Dark Smoke 18-inch alloy wheels, black exhaust tip and fog light bezels and a new darkened-chrome grille insert design. The Tacoma Nightshade Edition will also offer the choice of 2WD or 4WD and will look particularly wicked in Midnight Black Metallic or Magnetic Gray Metallic. For more customization, the Special Edition will also be available in Windchill Pearl.