We introduced you the new RAM 1500 TRX just a few days ago. The most powerful pick-up Ram has ever produced is already becoming a hit. Ram Truck today announced that orders for the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition were filled in approximately three hours.

Production of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition starts in early fourth-quarter 2020. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is built at FCA’s Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant.

U.S. buyers had to act quickly. Only 702 units were available in homage to the TRX’s segment-topping 702 horsepower.

The TRX Launch Edition is visually distinguished by its Anvil Gray paint, which is exclusive to the edition. Inside, each of the TRX Launch Edition trucks gets a special red and brushed-aluminum center console badge identifying it as a special, limited-edition TRX model.

Ram TRX Launch Edition package is coupled with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, adding carbon fiber interior trim, color accent package, Head-up Display, beadlock-capable wheels, 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and bodyside graphics.