Subaru is updating the current generation Forester, even though the actual version was launched not so long ago. But improvements can bring new clients. And Forester is the most popular model of the brand.

The 2021 Forester (Base) is priced at $24,795 and continues the model’s notoriety for value with a long list of standard features including power windows, door locks, and side mirrors; dual USB ports in the front center console; multi-function display; remote keyless entry; and combination meter with color LCD.

Also standard on Base is the SUBARU STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus system with high-resolution touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity as well as SiriusXM and a CD player.

The 2021 Forester Premium, priced from $27,795, adds a considerable upgrade over the Base in comfort, convenience and available tech. The standard All-Weather Package includes heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer. The Premium also adds a 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support; 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish; roof rails; dark tint privacy glass; and a panoramic power moonroof.

New for 2021, the Premium comes with Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and fog lights as standard equipment. The Premium offers a single option package that includes Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and a Power Rear Gate with automatic close & height memory.

With a starting price of $29,395, the 2021 Forester Sport offers unique exterior and interior elements for a youthful and rugged appearance as well as enhanced standard equipment over the Premium.

For 2021, the Sport adds Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert to its standard equipment list; this safety system was formerly optional.

The exterior of the Sport trim is adorned with exclusive gloss black trim as well as black-finish 18-inch wheels and a black rear roof spoiler. Orange accents are featured on the side and front lower valances and roof rail mounts. An orange SPORT badge adds a striking yet complementary contrast on the rear of the vehicle.

Priced at $31,395, the 2021 Forester Limited includes all features from the Premium and is visually distinguished with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish; exterior mirrors in matching body color with integrated turn signals, and chrome accent trim for the fog lights.

The 2021 Forester Limited joins the Sport and Touring trims in featuring a 7-speed manual mode for the Lineartronic.

Continuing as the top of the model line, the 2021 Forester Touring is priced at $34,895. The Touring includes the full list of standard and optional features from the Limited and adds the innovative DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System.

The exterior of the Touring is distinguished by unique 18-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish; chrome exterior door handles; satin chrome exterior folding mirrors with integrated turn signals, and LED fog lights with chrome trim. This flagship trim level also has silver metallic finish mounts on the roof rails and and a silver finish on the front, rear and side valences as well as chrome badges.

The Forester Touring cabin offers a choice of exclusive Black or Saddle Brown perforated leather trimmed upholstery; 10-way power driver’s seat with 2-position memory (includes power lumbar support); 8-way power front passenger seat, and heated rear seats. LEDs are used for cargo-area and dome lights with off-delay, as well as the rear gate.