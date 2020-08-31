In order to customize its cars sold in the US, Cadillac is launching a special steering wheel, dedicated to those who want to feel different when concentrating into the corners.

Cadillac shared an early image of the 2022 CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing performance steering wheel. The wheel is meticulously crafted with leather and cut-and-sewn stitching, a 12 o’clock red racing stripe, carbon fiber trim and a V-Series emblem, ensuring that each vehicle reflects Cadillac’s championship-winning heritage on the track.

Designed with driver ergonomics as a priority, Cadillac’s exclusive V-Mode and Performance Traction Management system can be quickly and directly accessed on the left- and right-hand side of the wheel, respectively.

Cadillac is in the midst of ushering in the next era of the V-Series sub-brand. Now in its fourth generation, V-Series has represented an elevated expression of design, technology and driving dynamics. V-Series Blackwing signifies the ultimate in Cadillac performance and craftsmanship by combining the brand’s racing heritage with luxury and comfort to create the most track-capable Cadillacs ever.

The CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will be available1 starting in summer 2021.