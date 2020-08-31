Acura TLX is one of the most anticipated cars in the US. Clients are waiting the most advanced Acura ever and already placed orders, as the prices were announced earlier this year.

The 2021 Acura TLX is set to launch nationwide September 28th as the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in the brand’s 35-year history. Built upon a model-exclusive body structure and chassis architecture, the 2021 TLX 2.0T will carry a price of $37,500, an increase of $1,300 over the outgoing 3.5-liter V6-powered TLX.

The TLX Type S, with Acura’s new 3.0-liter V6 Turbo and standard Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, arrives next spring well-equipped in the low to mid $50,000s.

Additional performance improvements for the 2021 TLX include a quick-shifting 10-speed transmission, sport-tuned chassis with double wishbone front suspension, NSX-derived electro-servo brake-by-wire technology, and available adaptive dampers.

Best-in-class technologies new to TLX include a new implementation of Acura’s True Touchpad Interface with a 10.2 inch HD center display, an available 17-speaker ELS STUDIO 3DÒ premium audio system, and color and intensity adjustable LED interior ambient lighting with up to 27 IconicDrive themes. The new TLX expands on its standard AcuraWatch suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies with the addition of Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Traffic Sign Recognition, as well as an industry first next-generation passenger front airbag designed to mitigate potential injury in more steeply angled frontal collisions.