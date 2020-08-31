Nissan Titan is one of the most popular pick-up trucks in the US. In order to keep the car attractive in a very competitive market, Nissan is offering some updates for the 2021 Titan.

Equipped with a standard 5.6-liter Endurance V8 with best-in-class 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque3, standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology and a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen, the 2021 TITAN offers the most standard power, safety and technology features in its class.

Built on a unique frame and chassis, TITAN XD has an extended 151.6-inch wheelbase – about 15 inches longer than TITAN models (Crew Cab comparison) and 6.5-foot bed.

Prices for the new 2021 Nissan Titan start at $36,550 USD for the TITAN S King Cab 4×2. The first option for those wanting a 4×4 is TITAN S King Cab 4×4 at $39,780 USD.

All TITAN models are assembled at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mississippi, with engines sourced from Nissan’s Powertrain Assembly Plant in Decherd, Tennessee.