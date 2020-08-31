We are used to see classic Rolls Royce’s only at ceremonies. Well preserved and with a huge worth. But not anymore. Someone tries to bring classic luxury with modern propulsion.

Lunaz, the leading creator of electric classic cars, announced the start of production of the world’s only electrified Rolls-Royce cars. The Rolls-Royce marque joins existing electrified classic cars from Jaguar and Bentley in the Lunaz portfolio.

A 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V has now completed the Lunaz reengineering process. This includes ground-up restoration and the incorporation of Lunaz’s proprietary electric powertrain and full suite of hardware and software upgrades. Production allocation for the first tranche of Rolls-Royce cars by Lunaz will be strictly limited to 30. Orders are already being taken from Lunaz’s existing client base and some of the most celebrated and influential institutions in the world.

Following demand for electrified Phantoms, Lunaz elected to begin creating Rolls-Royce Silver Clouds. From today, clients are invited to secure allocation for these cars in a range of body styles, including four-door limousine, two-door coupé and drop head coupé.

The start of production of the world’s first electric Rolls-Royce cars follows a surge in demand for the electrification of pinnacle classic cars. This is driven by a rebalancing of car collections for a clean air future. To meet this demand, Lunaz is doubling its workforce at its Technical HQ in Silverstone, England.

Electric Rolls-Royces by Lunaz will be available in every global market. Allocation can only be secured through direct relationship with the factory. Prices for a Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud by Lunaz starts at £350,000 (not including local taxes). Pricing for a Rolls-Royce Phantom by Lunaz starts at £500,000.

Rolls-Royce Phantoms by Lunaz are powered by the firm’s proprietary electric powertrain. Its battery pack is the largest of its type in the world at 120 kWh, ensuring range of over 300 miles – significantly more than required for traditional chauffeur-driven use.

Every car by Lunaz is taken back to the bare metal, 3D scanned, weighed and fully restored before the conversion and re-engineering process begins. This affords every Lunaz customer the scope to inject their own design and technology desires under the guiding hand of Design Director, Jen Holloway.

he very finest sustainably-sourced leather is crafted by Lunaz’ in-house specialist team and specified in Argent Grey. Instead of traditional seat piping, a double welt feature is presented in Whisper with Argent Grey, creating a contemporary pinstripe detail.

The feature line’s subtle shade of pink is referenced as an unexpected detail feature on the inside of the grab-handles, placed for the convenience of occupants as they enter and exit the car.

The original woodwork has been painstakingly restored and finished with a contemporary satin treatment. This sympathetic update is offset with rose gold inlays. This approach extends to the door cappings, front fascia and the picnic table backs affixed to the privacy division that separates the driver and rear passenger compartment.

The 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom by Lunaz is built in eight-seat configuration with a front bench for three occupants, rear bench for a further three and two occasional seats. Occupants throughout will benefit from Lunaz’s commitment to specifying only the very best materials. For example, rear floormats have been custom made in alpaca wool, a material that is rarer than cashmere, softer than lambswool and is considered highly sustainable.