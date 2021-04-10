Mazda wants to increase the appeal of its current MX-Roadster, ahead of the Summer season with the launch of a very special edition, called Venture and scheduled to arrive in UK dealerships this month.

Based on the 1.5-litre 132ps Sport Convertible, the £27,615 Sport Venture features a stand-out design that includes free-of-charge Deep Crystal Blue Mica paint matched to a grey fabric hood and silver door mirror trims.

Drop the roof and the Sport Venture’s Light Stone Nappa leather and silver roll hoop trims further complement the Deep Crystal Blue paint, as do the 16-inch bright alloy wheels.

Across more than three decades on sale, special edition MX-5 models have proved popular with sports car enthusiasts looking for a car with unique details, extra equipment and an added dose of exclusivity. With just 160 examples of the Sport Venture coming to the UK, this latest special edition follows that tradition. In fact, the Sport Venture name pays homage to the 2014 third-generation Sport Venture, which was also offered in Deep Crystal Blue and featured silver detailing on the mirrors and roll hoop covers. Powered by the 1.8-litre engine, it was also offered in Titanium Flash with the 1,219 examples split between the soft top and Roadster Coupe.

Today, the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Sport Venture Convertible goes on sale alongside the £27,705 MX-5 R-Sport Convertible. Launched last year, the R-Sport is also powered by the 132ps 1.5-litre and features Polymetal Grey Metallic paint and a grey soft-top hood combined with 16-inch RAYS gunmetal alloy wheels. Inside, the R-Sport features burgundy Nappa leather seats with silver stitching, ensuring the interior has the same bespoke feel as the exterior.

Both these 1.5-litre special editions offer their own unique alloy wheel, colour and leather combinations, yet as you’d expect for a car so famed for its dynamic abilities, they retain the same award-winning chassis and mechanical set up as the standard 1.5-litre MX-5 Sport.