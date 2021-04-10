Bentley is renowned for producing the most luxurious cars in the world. But, beyond that, there are times when Bentley wants to explore other areas. Bentley Motors will launch the world’s first Bentley-branded residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Miami – in partnership with Dezer Development.

Top South Florida-based property developer Dezer Development will partner with Bentley to design and build the tower, working with the world-renowned architectural firm Sieger Suarez Architects. The project is being designed in accordance with the Florida Green Building Council (FLGC) certification to ensure maximum protection of the local environment and its wildlife.

Bentley Residences will contain more than 200 luxury apartments built for residents who expect the very best in design and quality. The building will stand at 749 feet and over 60 stories high – a prominent figure on Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach coastline and the tallest residential tower on any US beachfront.

The development is keenly focused on luxury living in a sustainable environment. Bentley Residences is being designed in accordance with the Florida Green Building Council (FLGC) certification and other environmental regulations to protect the local environment and minimize the impact of the development on local wildlife. Environmentally-safe building materials will be used, and reduced coastal lighting implemented to protect endangered sea turtles. The building will be engineered to reduce energy consumption.

The Bentley Design Department has been integral to the development of the building, bringing to life the Bentley DNA to ensure a truly authentic design. The core of the building will feature the patented car elevator and will be a prominent and luxurious feature for any car enthusiast. Each residence will include an in-unit multi-car garage – the ultimate statement in exclusivity and privacy. Due to the innovative design, Bentley Residences will also offer unique ocean and bayside views in every apartment, thanks to the building’s cylindrical form and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Homes will also have a private balcony, pool, sauna and outdoor shower. The apartment interiors will contain sustainably sourced materials and finishes that create a calming palate, in harmony with the external environment. Interior amenities will include a gym, spa, whisky bar and restaurant. Private and beautifully landscaped communal gardens will promote a sense of calm.

Bentley Residences is scheduled for completion in 2026. It is anticipated that construction will begin in early 2023.