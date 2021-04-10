The Chinese manufacturers are launching an electric offensive on the European market and benefit from the experience gathered on their home market. Nio is on track to reach its first milestone on April 7th,2021, when it will produce its 100,000th production vehicle.

Exactly 1,046 days on from NIO’s flagship ES8 SUV starting serial production, the 100,000th NIO car – the latest ES8 – rolled off the production line at the JAC-NIO manufacturing centre in Hefei, China. NIO users of the first generation ES8, ES6 and EC6 joined staff to celebrate this moment, in line with local government guidelines, together.

It was only in July 2020 that NIO celebrated the production of its 50,000th premium SUV. Less than nine months later, NIO has reached the 100,000 mark.

This achievement was preceded by another record for NIO: in March 2021, the company delivered 7,257 vehicles, setting a new monthly record with a strong 373 per cent year-on-year growth. The deliveries comprised: 1,529 ES8s, the company’s six- and seven-seat premium smart electric SUV; 3,152 ES6s, NIO’s five-seat high-performance long-range electric SUV; and 2,576 EC6s, the five-seat smart electric coupé SUV.

In the first quarter of 2021, NIO increased its deliveries by 423 per cent year-on-year and set a new quarterly record with 20,060 vehicles delivered. By 31 March 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 95,701 vehicles.