Skoda launches for the first time the Sportline equipment level on the current generation Octavia. This adds a sporty touch to the saloon’s appearance.

For example, the exterior of the new model is defined by the black detailing familiar from the SportLine variants for other ŠKODA models. A distinctive front spoiler, the frame of the ŠKODA grille, rear diffuser and the ŠKODA lettering on the tailgate all come in gloss black. The hatch also boasts a black rear spoiler. Standard equipment for the Octavia SportLine includes 18-inch Vega wheels.

Inside, the SportLine includes a fabric finish around the instrument panel as well as Piano Black decorative strips. The sports seats have integrated headrests and are fitted with breathable ThermoFlux upholstery.

The Octavia SportLine is available with efficient petrol and diesel engines as well as plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid technology and is offered in either front‑wheel or all-wheel drive. Power outputs range from 85 kW (115 PS) to 150 kW (204 PS).

The 1.5 TSI with 110 kW (150 PS) can be ordered with an optional 7-speed DSG and mild-hybrid technology, while the 2.0 TSI with 140 kW (190 PS) comes with DSG and all-wheel drive as standard. The plug-in hybrid model provides an output of 150 kW (204 PS), while the 2.0 TDI can be ordered with 85 kW (115 PS), 110 kW (150 PS ) and 147 kW (200 PS).

The 110 kW (150 PS) diesel has DSG and all-wheel drive as options, while they are included as standard with the 147 kW (200 PS) diesel engine. DCC Dynamic Chassis Control is available as an option and offers settings ranging from comfortable to sporting and continuously adjusts the damping characteristics of the car. Optional safety features include the proactive occupant protection system Crew Protect Assist with rollover function, safety assistance systems such as Collision Avoidance Assist and Turn Assist as well as the new central airbag between the front seats.