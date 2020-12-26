Mazda is updating the current generation MX-5 for the 2021 model. The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and new color options are offered on the iconic roadster. Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announces the 2021 MX-5 Miata be available in dealerships as early as this month.

The MX-5 Sport is a beautifully engineered roadster equipped with several lightweight components that help deliver its iconic handling, dynamics and pure driving feel when the rubber hits the road. For 2021, MX-5 Sport comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to help provide seamless smartphone integration. Other conveniences inside include Mazda Connect infotainment system with a seven-inch full-color touchscreen display, AM/FM six-speaker audio system including driver’s side headrest speakers, HD RadioTM, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, rearview camera, removable dual cup holders, leather three-spoke steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, dual USB audio inputs, push-button start, power locks and power windows with one-touch down feature.

The athletic design is supported by a black cloth soft top, 16-inch Metallic Black aluminium alloy wheels, silver dual exhaust outlets, and LED headlights and taillights. Standard i-Active Sense safety features include Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support and Lane Departure Warning System.

Building on the features of the MX-5 Sport, fans have the option of choosing the MX-5 that suits their lifestyle and interests best with the harder-edged MX-5 Club or the luxurious MX-5 Grand Touring. All trim levels are offered in a soft top, but the RF – retractable fastback – is exclusive to the MX-5 Club and MX-5 Grand Touring.

The MX-5 RF can open or close its roof in a remarkable 13 seconds; providing the look and feel of both a sporty coupe and an iconic convertible. When equipped with the Skyactiv-MT manual transmission, both the MX-5 Club and MX-5 Grand Touring include a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, front shock tower brace and sport-tuned suspension.

The MX-5 Club enhances the driving experience with a Bose nine-speaker audio system that includes passenger headrest speakers, SiriusXM radio with three-month trial subscription and LED daytime running lights. To support the feeling of spirited driving, this trim is equipped with heated black cloth-trimmed seats with silver stitching, 17-inch Metallic Black aluminium alloy wheels, front black air dam, black rear lip spoiler and black interior accents and vinyl leather to help instill a sporty environment.

The 2021 MX-5 Grand Touring features more premium and convenient features that one would find in the MX-5 Club. Deep Crystal Blue is a new exterior paint option and White Nappa leather is a new interior color option. New wireless Apple CarPlay joins features such as SiriusXM with three-month trial subscription, SiriusXM three-year traffic and travel link subscription, heated leather-trimmed seats with silver stitching, Mazda navigation system, heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic on/off headlights, auto-dimming driver-side mirror, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, 17-inch Dark Silver aluminum alloy wheels and bright silver interior accents. Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front-lighting System and High Beam Control are additional safety features at this trim level.