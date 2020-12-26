More and more cars are benefiting from assistance systems that help you drive the car more easily when on the highway. Super Cruise driver assistance technology will launch on the Sierra 1500 Denali in late model year 2022.

The Sierra 1500 Denali will have the latest version of Super Cruise including the introduction of the ability to trailer while driving hands free.

The industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance system, Super Cruise is available on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada.

Super Cruise utilizes a driver attention system and precision LiDAR map data in addition to real-time cameras, sensors and GPS. The driver attention system uses a small camera located on the top of the steering column and works with infrared lights to determine where the driver is looking whenever Super Cruise is in operation.

If the driver attention system detects the driver has turned their gaze away from the road ahead for too long, the steering wheel light bar will prompt the driver to return their attention to the road.