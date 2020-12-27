If you happen to own a Bugatti, then you should definitely own a watch that can match the exclusivity of the car. Introduced in April 2020, the Jacob & Co. x Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon is a timepiece that brings together the most important feelings that are synonymous with the Bugatti brand, as the iconic 16-cylinder Bugatti engine comes to life in timepiece form for the first time.

Representing the artistry, dedication and skill portrayed by the Chiron1, four new editions of the timepiece have been revealed.

The four new Chiron Tourbillon watch editions epitomize Bugatti in every way. The timepiece features a stunning movement in all versions of the watch, comprising 578 components and marrying engine and watch design in one astonishing creation. Displayed as an engine block, scaled down as a true descendent of the famous 8.0-litre W16 engine, the on-demand engine animation is placed under a huge sapphire crystal. In addition, powering the timepiece is a flying tourbillon movement, inclined at 30 degrees.

These new versions of the Chiron Tourbillon are reimagined with new material choices for ultimate personalization. Inspired by the flowing lines of the Chiron, the overall shape of this stunning timepiece is shaped to suit its automotive counterpart. The first option is made of a solid block of sapphire crystal with a sapphire crystal caseback, using sapphire crystal for the crowns and pushers, and secured on the wrist by a rubber strap with a titanium buckle clasp. The second possibility – limited to 72 pieces – features an 18-karat Rose Gold case, with a special anti-reflective sapphire crystal, an 18-karat Rose Gold open caseback and black DLC titanium crowns and pushers embossed with the Bugatti logo. This version includes a rubber strap with a black DLC titanium and 18-karat Rose Gold buckle clasp.

Limited to 52 pieces, another option features a case made of 18-karat Rose Gold material, set with sparkling white diamonds, with an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, plus an 18-karat Rose Gold open caseback and crowns and pushers made of 18-karat Rose Gold and set with baguette white diamonds – again embossed with the Bugatti logo – and secured by a rubber strap with an 18-karat Rose Gold buckle clasp decorated with white diamonds.

Finally, the version with a case made of 18-karat White Gold set with 391 black and white diamonds (approximately 20 carats) is the definition of premium luxury. The 18-karat White Gold open caseback is matched by crowns and pushers set with baguette white diamonds, with the rubber strap and an18-karat White Gold buckle clasp set with 18 white diamonds (approximately 1.76 carats).