We are ready for a new year and every manufacturer is launching an improved version of their cars. Among them, Subaru, who is announcing pricing on the 2021 WRX and WRX STI, the brand’s iconic all-wheel drive performance vehicles. The WRX starts at price of $27,495 while the WRX STI, which features an exclusive 310-horsepower engine and advanced Driver Controlled Center Differential all-wheel drive, starts at $37,245. Both models begin arriving into Subaru retailers in March 2021.

For 2021, the WRX adds Keyless Access with Push-Button Start on the Premium model (the system was already standard on the WRX Limited). There is a 268-hp, 2.0-liter direct-injection turbocharged BOXER engine, Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring.

The base WRX is well equipped with standard summer performance tires; remote keyless entry; automatic climate control; Incline Start Assist; 5.9-in. multi-function LCD; Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control; aluminum alloy pedal covers (including driver’s foot rest); dual USB ports; rear vision camera; and power door locks, side mirrors, and windows. For greater versatility, the WRX features roof rack mounting brackets.

The standard SUBARU STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia system features a 6.5-inch high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming; AM/FM stereo; single-disc CD player, and SiriusXM All Access Radio and Travel Link.

The Subaru WRX STI remains the brand’s ultimate performance model, powered by an exclusive 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine producing 310 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque. The WRX STI brings rally-bred performance technology to the road with Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD) Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control.

At $37,245, the 2021 WRX STI pricing begins at just $250 more than last year’s model.

For 2021, the WRX STI again offers base and Limited trims. The base WRX STI model comes very well equipped with the All-Weather Package; Welcome Lighting; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; SUBARU STARLINK 7-inch Multimedia Plus system; Steering Responsive LED headlights (low and high beam) with height adjustment controls; dual-zone automatic climate control, and dual USB ports. Like the WRX, the WRX STI also features roof rack mounting brackets.

The chassis performance hardware for WRX STI also includes 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish; 245/35 R19 89W summer performance tires; and Brembo performance brakes using 6-piston front calipers and dual-piston rear calipers.

Black Ultrasuede upholstery is featured throughout the WRX STI’s cabin, accented by red and black leather bolsters with red stitching for front and rear seats. The pedal covers are aluminum alloy, and the carpeted floor mats are embroidered with the STI logo. The flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel integrates control switches for audio, cruise control and Bluetooth. Recaro® performance design front seats with 8-way power driver’s seat can be added as an option for $2,250.