Stinger is already considered a halo model for the South Korean manufacturer. In order to maintain its appeal and orders, Kia decided to update the current Stinger, offering some new design cues and technology.
Outside, the changes add a new touch of drama to the car’s design and give buyers more options for customisation. Inside, the upgraded Stinger offers a more comfortable space in which to travel, with a revised design, new higher-quality materials, and updates to the infotainment system.
At the front of the Stinger, Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille sits between new multifaceted reflector LED headlamps, with a new design and LED daytime running lights. The new lamps appear darker and sleeker with the lights out, while giving the car a more high-tech light signature, with sharp slashes of light angled slightly towards the front of the car.
At the rear, a svelte updated rear combination lamp displays a distinctive new light signature, extending the full width of the car and mimicking the shape of the subtle spoiler integrated into the trunk lid. The new turn signals comprise a collection of ten individual LED units each, arranged in a grid pattern to mimic the appearance of a checkered flag, used in motorsport to signal the end of a race.
Buyers of more powerful examples of the Stinger now have the option to specify larger wide-bore bright silver exhaust mufflers.
Two new exterior packages are also introduced for the first time. For high-performance variants in many markets worldwide, a new ‘Dark Package’ brings with it a gloss black diffuser surround and black wide-bore muffler tips. The Stinger emblem on the tailgate is also finished in black. For North America only, a new ‘Black Package’ is offered, giving customisation fans the chance to enhance the aesthetics of the Stinger further with an aggressive new look. The Black Package includes new 19-inch matte black lightweight wheels, a new rear wing for the trunk lid, and blacked out mirror caps and side fender trim.
Depending on specification, the dashboard and doors are finished with new contrast stitching, while the centre console is available with aluminium or carbon fibre-style trim; both measures enhance the sporty nature of the cabin. Sitting atop the dash is Kia’s upgraded 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system, accented by a new glossy black finish along the front of the dash. The cabin also features a new mood lighting system, allowing drivers to select one of 64 colours to subtly alter the character of the cabin.
The Stinger is available with a new interior colour and material options, depending on market. Customers in Korea can specify a new ‘Dark Brown’ monotone interior, with ultra-soft diamond quilted Nappa leather seats. For Kia’s global markets, new choices include Nappa leather upholstery finished in Saturn Black, Red or Beige, alongside existing leather and synthetic leather options. A new Saturn Black option finishes the seats in black suede with contrasting red stitching in a ‘chain’ pattern, designed to mimic the links in a watch strap.